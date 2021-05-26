‘Watched Porn in Class’: Top Chennai Schools Face #MeToo Wave

What started off as allegations of child sex abuse against a 59-year-old teacher of a top Chennai school, has now led to a #MeToo movement of sorts with several students of at least five of Chennai’s top schools levelling similar allegations against some of their male teachers .

Students and alumni of the schools have taken to social media to recall disturbing incidents of sexual harassment. Those who say they were harassed have allegedly faced these instances when they were between the age of six and 15 years.

The Quint spoke to students from five most reputed schools in Chennai to understand the gravity of these cases. Here’s a look.

(In order to protect the identity of the survivors, The Quint will not be naming any of the students, teachers or schools.)