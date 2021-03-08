Taapsee On Bollywood Post #MeToo, Online Toxicity and the I-T Raid

Here’s Taapsee Pannu in an exclusive chat with The Quint.

Suresh Mathew
Published
Celebrities
2 min read

In this candid interview for our Women’s Day special actor Taapsee Pannu talks to The Quint about a range of issues from dealing with sexual harassment in public places while growing up in Delhi, to handling toxic online trolls and how the #MeToo movement has changed things within the Hindi film industry.

Taapsee On Bollywood Post #MeToo, Online Toxicity and the I-T Raid
(Photo Courtesy: The Quint)
Taapsee On Bollywood Post #MeToo, Online Toxicity and the I-T Raid
(Photo Courtesy: The Quint)

Taapsee who was in the headlines recently for the income tax raids on her premises, also shared with us that she had nothing to fear because she has done “nothing wrong”.

Taapsee On Bollywood Post #MeToo, Online Toxicity and the I-T Raid
(Photo Courtesy: The Quint)

Regarding the news of Rs 5 crore worth of cash receipts having been allegedly found after the I-T raids, the actor laughs and says that she herself wants to know where the Rs 5 crore is since she’s not been offered that kind of an amount for anything in her life yet.

Taapsee On Bollywood Post #MeToo, Online Toxicity and the I-T Raid
(Photo Courtesy: The Quint)

Watch the entire interview with Taapsee Pannu for more.

Empower independent journalism.

Because the truth is worth it.

Select Amount:
Stay Updated

Subscribe To Our Daily Newsletter And Get News Delivered Straight To Your Inbox.

Join over 120,000 subscribers!