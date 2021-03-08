Taapsee On Bollywood Post #MeToo, Online Toxicity and the I-T Raid
Here’s Taapsee Pannu in an exclusive chat with The Quint.
In this candid interview for our Women’s Day special actor Taapsee Pannu talks to The Quint about a range of issues from dealing with sexual harassment in public places while growing up in Delhi, to handling toxic online trolls and how the #MeToo movement has changed things within the Hindi film industry.
Taapsee who was in the headlines recently for the income tax raids on her premises, also shared with us that she had nothing to fear because she has done “nothing wrong”.
Regarding the news of Rs 5 crore worth of cash receipts having been allegedly found after the I-T raids, the actor laughs and says that she herself wants to know where the Rs 5 crore is since she’s not been offered that kind of an amount for anything in her life yet.
Watch the entire interview with Taapsee Pannu for more.
