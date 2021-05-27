MeToo Beyond SM: How to Lawyer up to Challenge Child Sex Abuse

While the public attention on the #MeToo wave impacting top schools in Chennai seems to have waned, social media websites are still flooded with horrific accounts of sexual harassment faced by survivors when they were between six and 15 years of age.

On Wednesday, Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin ordered a helpline to be set up for students to report misconduct in online classes. The Quint spoke to legal experts to understand the process by which a complaint against child sex abuse can be reported years after the incident. We also charted out the path by which such a complaint can be taken to court.

Here’s a look at the intricate legal process.