'Why Were B.Com Students From DU's School of Open Learning Given Zero in Exams?'

"They are saying that they will give the results of the re-evaluation in 3-4 months, which will be of no help to us by then. The results should come in 10-15 days so that it helps us to take admission in masters' programmes which are going to be closed by 25 September. If they declare the results considering all these things, then it's great, otherwise, we will intensify our protest," says Keshav.



(The Quint has reached out to the School of Open Learning, Delhi University. The calls have gone unanswered. We will try to get in touch with them via other channels. The story will be updated once a response is received.)

(All 'My Report' branded stories are submitted by citizen journalists to The Quint. Though The Quint inquires into the claims/allegations from all parties before publishing, the report and the views expressed above are the citizen journalist's own. The Quint neither endorses, nor is responsible for the same.)