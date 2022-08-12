'CUET is Anti-People, Pushes Marginalised Students Away': Delhi University Prof

According to the UGC, one of the reasons for implementing the CUET was that it levels the ground for students across the country. Do you think that will happen?

I don't think so. Let me elaborate on this with a point on coaching centres. A big concern has been the mushrooming of coaching centres that want to cater to students who want to sit for the CUET. Some Delhi University (DU) colleges also announced coaching.

When universities have smaller exams, coaching centres don’t come up. For instance, DU had tests for one or two courses only, such as Journalism or Economics, till before CUET.

Centres tend to mushroom when there are a large number of students applying for a single test. This is exactly what we are seeing with CUET.

Not everyone will be able to afford coaching centres. Students from Delhi might go to coaching institutes but what about others? The government should ask: Who stands to gain? Who stands to lose?

If the marginalised sections are being pushed further into the margins, then it means this is an anti-people policy.

Coaching centres will come up in areas such as Delhi and Kota. What about those in suburban and rural areas?

Earlier, when a student from a small village did well in their CBSE class 12 Board exams, all their relatives would come to Delhi to help them get admission to DU. The chances of seeing this sight will reduce now.

Similarly, many families do not prioritise girls' education. Now, when they won’t have money to pay for it, they will give up completely. All the ads that we are seeing – of coaching classes for Rs 80,000 and Rs one lakh – are targeted at the urban population.

Many from marginalised communities might even feel they cannot compete with someone who is going to coaching classes.