In Gandhi’s Champaran, a Peaceful Satyagraha Against CAA-NRC
In April 1917, the Champaran Satyagraha in Bihar’s Motihari laid the foundation for Mahatma Gandhi in India. On 23 December 2019, people of Champaran gathered to march against the (Citizenship Amendment) Act (CAA) and the National Register of Citizens (NRC).
Lakhs gathered in different towns of Champaran District including Dhaka, Raxaul, Adapur, Sagauli, Motihari, carrying placards and chanting slogans but following Gandhi’s philosophy of ahimsa (non- violence).
We’ve always been against any form of injustice. And we feel that the CAA is discriminatory and against the fabric of Gandhian thought and constitution.
The Champaran Satyagraha gave direction to India's youth and freedom struggle and proved the power of truth. We hope with this march of ours we can again bring some change and make a difference.
(All 'My Report' branded stories are submitted by citizen journalists to The Quint. Though The Quint inquires into the claims/allegations from all parties before publishing, the report and the views expressed above are the citizen journalist's own. The Quint neither endorses, nor is responsible for the same.)
(The Quint is now available on Telegram. For handpicked stories every day, subscribe to us on Telegram)