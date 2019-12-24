In Gandhi’s Champaran, a Peaceful Satyagraha Against CAA-NRC
A March to Protest Against CAA and NRC.
A March to Protest Against CAA and NRC.(Photo Courtesy: Dr Samim Ahmad)

In Gandhi’s Champaran, a Peaceful Satyagraha Against CAA-NRC

Motiur Reza Mohammed
My Report

In April 1917, the Champaran Satyagraha in Bihar’s Motihari laid the foundation for Mahatma Gandhi in India. On 23 December 2019, people of Champaran gathered to march against the (Citizenship Amendment) Act (CAA) and the National Register of Citizens (NRC).

Lakhs gathered in different towns of Champaran District including Dhaka, Raxaul, Adapur, Sagauli, Motihari, carrying placards and chanting slogans but following Gandhi’s philosophy of ahimsa (non- violence).

It felt like the Champaran Satyagraha of April 1917.&nbsp;
It felt like the Champaran Satyagraha of April 1917. 
(Photo Courtesy: Dr Samim Ahmad)
Loading...

We’ve always been against any form of injustice. And we feel that the CAA is discriminatory and against the fabric of Gandhian thought and constitution.

The Champaran Satyagraha gave direction to India's youth and freedom struggle and proved the power of truth. We hope with this march of ours we can again bring some change and make a difference.

On 23 December 2019, people of Champaran gathered to march against CAA-NRC.
On 23 December 2019, people of Champaran gathered to march against CAA-NRC.
(Photo Courtesy: Dr Samim Ahmad)

Also Read : CAA Protests: Another Lucknow Activist Allegedly Held, Beaten Up 

Our march followed the Gandhian philosophy of ahimsa.&nbsp;
Our march followed the Gandhian philosophy of ahimsa. 
(Photo Courtesy: Dr Samim Ahmad)
We’ve always been against any form of injustice.
We’ve always been against any form of injustice.
(Photo Courtesy: Dr Samim Ahmad)

Also Read : Anti-CAA Protests: Bravery of India’s Youth Inspires Me From Afar

We hope with this march of ours we can again bring some change and make a difference.
We hope with this march of ours we can again bring some change and make a difference.
(Photo Courtesy: Dr Samim Ahmad)
Lakhs gathered in different towns of Champaran District including Dhaka, Raxaul, Adapur, Sagauli, Motihari.
Lakhs gathered in different towns of Champaran District including Dhaka, Raxaul, Adapur, Sagauli, Motihari.
(Photo Courtesy: Dr Samim Ahmad)

Also Read : Jamia Against CAA Irrespective of Religion, Believe Nothing Else

We feel that the CAA is discriminatory and against the fabric of Gandhian thought and constitution.
We feel that the CAA is discriminatory and against the fabric of Gandhian thought and constitution.
(Photo Courtesy: Dr Samim Ahmad)

(All 'My Report' branded stories are submitted by citizen journalists to The Quint. Though The Quint inquires into the claims/allegations from all parties before publishing, the report and the views expressed above are the citizen journalist's own. The Quint neither endorses, nor is responsible for the same.)

(The Quint is now available on Telegram. For handpicked stories every day, subscribe to us on Telegram)

Follow our My Report section for more stories.

    Loading...