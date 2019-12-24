In Gandhi’s Champaran, a Peaceful Satyagraha Against CAA-NRC

In April 1917, the Champaran Satyagraha in Bihar’s Motihari laid the foundation for Mahatma Gandhi in India. On 23 December 2019, people of Champaran gathered to march against the (Citizenship Amendment) Act (CAA) and the National Register of Citizens (NRC).

Lakhs gathered in different towns of Champaran District including Dhaka, Raxaul, Adapur, Sagauli, Motihari, carrying placards and chanting slogans but following Gandhi’s philosophy of ahimsa (non- violence).