CAA Protests: Another Lucknow Activist Allegedly Held, Beaten Up
A couple of days after The Quint reported on former teacher and Congress spokesperson from Lucknow Sadaf Jafar being arrested and ‘brutally beaten’ for participating in an anti-Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) protest, news of another activist from the UP capital being subjected to similar treatment has now emerged.
On 23 December, social activist Yogendra Yadav tweeted saying Kabir joined the protests on 19 December and was arrested the next day, when he "went to police station to look for missing protesters."
‘When He Asked for Painkillers...’: Kabir’s Wife
On 20 December, Kabir’s wife Veena Rana put up a post on Facebook saying she had not heard from him since morning that day.
A couple of days later on on 23 December, she wrote a longer post saying she visited him in jail.
Narrating the series of events, she wrote that Kabir went to Hazratganj police station on 20 December to get details about the others who had been arrested.
Kabir was then made to sit at the police station, his phone was taken away and beaten up, she wrote, adding that she came to know about his arrest the after.
(The Quint is now available on Telegram. For handpicked stories every day, subscribe to us on Telegram)