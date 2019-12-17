Jamia Against CAA Irrespective of Religion, Believe Nothing Else

Till this point of time, nobody in their wildest of imaginations had ever thought that a police force would dare step into a college campus. One can sense when their home is under attack and their loved ones unsafe. This is exactly what it was.

The narrative of some Twitter trolls is that Hindu students were forced to be a part of their protest in Jamia. Then, as a Hindu female, I should have been under attack last night on a campus filled with thousands of Muslims. However, when the chaos broke out and the girls started running back to the campus, it was the boys who started to put us all back into hostels. As soon as I reached my hostel I witnessed the distress that my hostel mates had been put under.