Anti-CAA Protests: Bravery of India’s Youth Inspires Me From Afar
It has not been an easy time for me living abroad. News of the Citizenship Amendment Act and consequent protests has been distressing to say the least. Even though today our politicians and leaders are letting us down by selectively applying a narrow nationalist agenda, often with blatant political motivation and naked communal overtones, the selflessness of India’s younger generation is a cause for hope.
As the cliche goes, we may have left India but India lives within us. My son directed me to the viral videos from the protests across the country and ever since, my anguish and despair turned into hope. I want to thank this next generation of braveheart patriots who are waging a valiant battle for the soul of our country.
It was inspiring to see two passionate, brave girls from Jamia Millia Islamia actually put themselves between lathi-wielding cops to shield their friend from merciless beating. These girls were fearless and the police amazingly backed off as one of them admonished them. They showed raw courage and presence of mind and true conviction in their beliefs.
To have seen all this unfold from afar, I felt that even as our country continues its rocky and agonisingly slow evolution into an ever more perfect republic, one that Gandhi, Azad, Nehru, Patel, and Ambedkar helped build and craft – that India of our hope will be safe and in the right hands after all. The country will not just get through this turmoil, but as long as we have a consciously awake, passionate and alert younger generation, India will be okay.
For all these bravehearts, a few lines from a poem by SC Dutt come to mind:
The mountain-torrent rushing down
can never its course retrace,
and souls that speed on glory's path
must ever onward press.
You are the bright future of our country. We salute you. I salute you for your passion and for your presence of mind that has your hearts in the right place.
