Anti-CAA Protests: Bravery of India’s Youth Inspires Me From Afar

To have seen all this unfold from afar, I felt that even as our country continues its rocky and agonisingly slow evolution into an ever more perfect republic, one that Gandhi, Azad, Nehru, Patel, and Ambedkar helped build and craft – that India of our hope will be safe and in the right hands after all. The country will not just get through this turmoil, but as long as we have a consciously awake, passionate and alert younger generation, India will be okay.

For all these bravehearts, a few lines from a poem by SC Dutt come to mind:

The mountain-torrent rushing down ⁠

can never its course retrace,

and souls that speed on glory's path

must ever onward press.