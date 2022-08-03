'FAA Aspirants Like Me Are Protesting Against JKSSB For Stalling on Merit List'
I'm afraid I might cross the age limit if the merit list is scrapped this year, all my hard work would be in vain.
Producer: Varsha Rani
Video Editor: Puneet Bhatia
I am a Finance Account Assistance (FAA) aspirant and along with other aspirants, I have been protesting for more than 20 days over the decision taken by the Jammu & Kashmir Services Selection Board (JKSSB) to scrap the merit list over alleged discrepancies.
We have cleared the exam and all document verification has also been done. Our names were on the merit list. Our only demand to the government is to release the provisional selection list as we cannot afford to let go of our efforts so easily. It took us years to prepare for this exam.
The exam was conducted on 6 March and the results were declared on 22 April. I am one of the students whose name was on the merit list. Our document verification started in May and by the end of the month, we were done with it and were waiting to receive our joining letters.
My family problems are immense, and I am a mother to two little girls. During COVID-19, my daughters were at home as schools were shut. However, setting all these problems aside, I began to study for my exam. After studying and working so hard for the exam, I finally cleared it.
It is a very competitive exam; I was extremely happy that I got selected. My document verification was also done successfully. Ninety percent of the process was complete. I was just eagerly waiting to join the office. Then, we got to know that the exam merit list has been scrapped. I am in shock. I am having sleepless nights.
I am afraid that I might cross the age limit to appear for the exam if the merit list is scrapped this year and that all my hard work would be in vain.
I spoke to another aspirant who shared the same concern as mine.
"Our demand is that the process of recruitment should not be stopped. If there must be an enquiry, they can go ahead with that, but don’t stop the recruitment process. Economically, it’s been tough for us because we’re all students, and there is no other source of income for us."Nazima Sultana, FAA aspirant
Several other aspirants are disturbed by JKSSB's decision to scrap the merit list as many of these students have waited for years to clear this exam.
"Where should we go? It's been years and there has been no recruitment here. Please tell us, what should we do now? What are the young people, who are seeking jobs, supposed to do now?"Shakil Chaudhary, FAA aspirant
We just want the board to be considerate towards us and understand that we are ready to cooperate with them in the process of enquiry. They should at least proceed with our joining process because we have already waited too long for this.
(All 'My Report' branded stories are submitted by citizen journalists to The Quint. Though The Quint inquires into the claims/allegations from all parties before publishing, the report and the views expressed above are the citizen journalist's own. The Quint neither endorses, nor is responsible for the same.)
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)
or more
PREMIUM
Subscribe To Our Daily Newsletter And Get News Delivered Straight To Your Inbox.