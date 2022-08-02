'I'm Yet To Get Refund for Property Booked at Supertech Twin Towers in Noida'
The Supertech Twin Towers in Sector 93A, Noida, are set to be demolished on 21 August. The proposed 40-storey twin towers had 711 property buyers. I was one of them, and my dreams will turn to dust that very day.
Though a majority of buyers have been compensated as per the Supreme Court's guidelines, I am yet to receive my dues.
I booked a property at one of the Supertech Twin Towers on 10 October 2010, after which we kept giving payments. I got possession of the property in 2014. Then, we got to know that the towers' matter was sub judice, and later, a stay order came. And now, it's getting demolished.
We are supposed to get a refund but we haven't so far.
On 25 March 2022, Supertech was also declared bankrupt by National Company Law Appellate Tribunal (NCLAT) and is going through insolvency.
"In 2014, when I got possession of the property, I put up a board to start my business activities and installed a small office temple. That's when the stay order came. I would have expanded my business of property dealings if not for that."
If my business had thrived, there would have been circulation of money, through which I could have covered my daily expenses.
I had paid around Rs 45 lakh for the commercial property that I had booked. And now, I am running after my money and requesting them (Supertech) to refund my money.
"They are saying that they are struggling with funds. They are giving me assurances that they will return the money, but I don't know when."
I would like to appeal to Supertech to kindly refund my due amount. Please give me whatever is due.
