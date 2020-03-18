COVID-19: In Puri’s Jagannath Temple, Devotees Pray With Masks On

In view of COVID-19, on Monday, 16 March, the Shree Jagannath Temple Administration (SJTA) announced that all staff members and devotees need to wear face masks once inside the temple in Odisha’s Puri. I decided to visit the temple myself to see how devotees were going to pray with these new rules in place.

I caught the first train from Dhenkanal to Puri via Bhubaneshwar. I realised that the trains are not as crowded as they usually are. I got down at Bhubneshwar station and was happy to see that the railway staff was sanitising commuters’ hands.