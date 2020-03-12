Help! We are Stranded on an Abandoned Ship in Coronavirus-Hit Iran
It’s been almost two weeks since we have been stranded on an abandoned ship in coronavirus-hit Iran. Our 11-month contract has ended but there are no flights available to India. Our flight to India is booked on 4 April for New Delhi but we are not getting any flights before that. Life out here is becoming very difficult.
We were told that we would be moved to a hotel but they have made us stay in this abandoned ship. There are no food or water facilities. We all contribute and go out to buy food. We don’t even have safety gear. We have to step out to buy masks and sanitisers. We don’t even know what’s written on the label.
The locals don't speak English. How can we communicate with them? We are not well-versed with the local language.
We often come to the Khorramshahr vegetable market to buy vegetables. Earlier, the market used to be very crowded but, because of coronavirus, not many people come here. The market is deserted with only few shops running.
There are many like us who are stranded at Khorramshahr, Bandar Abbas, Kish Island, Bushehr. They too have managed to end their contract but are now staying onboard abandoned ships.
There are around 800 Indians who are stuck here. All of us want to return to India. We are not infected, so please get our proper medical tests done and get us back to India.
