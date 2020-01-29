Police First Broke CCTVs, Then Assaulted Us: Muzaffarnagar Locals

Mukarab Zaidi was in a rush. The winter cold had begun to bite. The echoes of the morning protests had vacated the streets of Muzaffarnagar leaving behind only whispers. For Zaidi and others with him, panic had struck upon hearing the news of a local cleric and his students being arrested by police officers. News of their detention came with graphic descriptions. Broken bones, blood, and screams.

As Zaidi and others rushed to Civil Lines police station, none of them had imagined the demand that was to be made by a police official: “Bring new clothes.”

Puzzled but fear-stricken, the relatives of the Imam rushed home and returned with a kurta-pyjama. “It was only later that we realised that it was to replace the Maulana’s clothes,” says Zaidi. “His were soaked in blood. “