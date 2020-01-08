Harassed, Evicted for Hanging Anti-CAA Poster During Shah’s Rally

Around 5 pm, when the rally started, nobody noticed the poster. We had to resort to sloganeering, eventually. So I shouted “We reject CAA-NRC.” That’s when people started to take notice. Even though Mr Shah didn’t look up at all, he didn’t turn or flinch, a part of the rally just stopped there and suddenly there were like 150 people outside our house. Suddenly, people were coming up the stairs. There were people outside, banging on our door and asking us to open and said they would break down the door if we didn’t open it, but I didn’t.

I don’t know who all were outside because I couldn’t see beyond the door, but I know that my landlord and his son were there. We obviously felt that anything could happen at that point. They could break down the door. Eventually, the police was also outside. I made a few calls to my friends who are fellow lawyers. They managed to speak to the police. My father was also there.



