Been Trying to Rent A Home Since 2019 as Landlords Refuse Muslims

I have been hunting for a house in Delhi since October 2019. Albeit futile, it has been a learning process at the least. This is because my name is Mariya Salim.

When the owners find out that the person who’s wanting to rent out their places is a ‘Muslim’, they either stop answering phone calls of the brokers or outright say ‘no Muslim tenants’. This is not just a personal experience. Several of my friends have faced similar problems owing to their religious identity.