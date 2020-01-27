Women in Khureji Khas Quit Jobs to Participate in Anti-CAA Protest

There is hardly any place to walk inside the tent. There is a makeshift stage where women wait for their turn to address the crowd. Everyone greets each other with hugs and broad smiles. For a lot of these women, convincing their families to let them work had been a difficult task.



While there are many male relatives at the protest site, these women do not fear defying gender roles for a larger cause. They juggle between participating in protests and completing household duties, no matter how sleep deprived they feel.

Naima, a homemaker, rocks her sleeping baby in her arms. She says she wishes to give her child a future where his loyalty towards the country will not be questioned. As she participates in the protest for 12 hours, her household duties, she says, have taken a backseat.