World Smile Day 2023: Theme, Quotes, Images. Posters & History

World Smile Day is an international event celebrated all around the world. It is celebrated every year on 6 October 2023 and people appreciate the genuine smiles and the positivity they bring into one's life. A genuine smile can make others forget their pain and problems for a while, though temporarily. Your smile can be precious for the people around you like your friends, family, relatives, neighbors, etc. It radiates positivity and attracts people due to your positive vibe. A beautiful smile can also help to preserve your youth as it makes you feel good about yourself. The better you feel about yourself, the more you smile and the more confidence you radiate.

Researchers have proven that those who smile more live longer, healthier, and happier lives. Thus, a smile adds to your beauty, glow, positivity, and health. So, always smile from within to look your prettiest. Now let's have a quick look at the history, theme, quotes, and posters of World Smile Day 2023.