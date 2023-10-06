World Smile Day 2023: Theme, Quotes, Images. Posters & History

World Smile Day is an international event celebrated all around the world. It is celebrated every year on 6 October 2023 and people appreciate the genuine smiles and the positivity they bring into one's life. A genuine smile can make others forget their pain and problems for a while, though temporarily. Your smile can be precious for the people around you like your friends, family, relatives, neighbors, etc. It radiates positivity and attracts people due to your positive vibe. A beautiful smile can also help to preserve your youth as it makes you feel good about yourself. The better you feel about yourself, the more you smile and the more confidence you radiate.
Researchers have proven that those who smile more live longer, healthier, and happier lives. Thus, a smile adds to your beauty, glow, positivity, and health. So, always smile from within to look your prettiest. Now let's have a quick look at the history, theme, quotes, and posters of World Smile Day 2023.
World Smile Day 2023: Theme
The theme of World Smile Day is the same every year. Thus World Smile Day theme 2023 is 'Do an act of kindness. Help one person smile.'
World Smile Day 2023: Quotes
“Because of your smile, you make more beautiful.” – Thich Nhat Hanh
"Peace begins with a smile." —
"Life is short. Smile while you still have teeth." — Unknown
"There is fear when frowning. There is love when smiling." —Maxime Lagacé
“Nothing shakes the smiling heart.” – Santosh Kalwar
“Share your smile with the world. It’s a symbol of and .”– Christie Brinkley
“Smiling is definitely one of the best beauty remedies. If you have a good sense of humor and a good approach to life, that’s beautiful.”– Rashida Jones
“Smile, smile, smile at your mind as often as possible. Your smiling will considerably reduce your mind’s tearing tension.” – Sri Chinmoy
"Let us always meet each other with smile, for the smile is the beginning of love." — Mother Teresa
World Smile Day 2023: Images & Posters
World Smile Day 2023: History
World Smile Day was initiated by a graphic artist named Harvey Ball from Worcester, Massachusetts. He was the one to create the smiley face symbol in the year 1963. We all have been using the smiley emoji for years and the popularity of this symbol exploded into the world of popular culture. Harvey’s creation has had a legacy and has been appreciated worldwide.
In 1999, World Smile Day became an official holiday and the aim of the day has been to smile and make small acts of kindness worldwide. Harvey wanted to keep the smile connected to the human being and brighten up their day.
