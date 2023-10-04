World Teachers Day 2023: Theme, History, Significance & Why We Celebrate

World Teachers Day or International Teachers Day is celebrated every year on 5 October. The day is dedicated to create awareness about the significant role of teachers in the development of societies across the globe.

In India, Teachers Day is observed annually on 5 September to commemorate the birth anniversary of Dr Sarvepalli Radhakrishnan.

According to unesco.org, "World Teachers’ Day is held annually on 5 October to celebrate all teachers around the globe. It commemorates the anniversary of the adoption of the 1966 ILO/UNESCO Recommendation concerning the Status of Teachers, which sets benchmarks regarding the rights and responsibilities of teachers, and standards for their initial preparation and further education, recruitment, employment, and teaching and learning conditions."