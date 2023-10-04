World Teachers Day 2023: Theme, History, Significance & Why We Celebrate

World Teachers Day or International Teachers Day is celebrated every year on 5 October. The day is dedicated to create awareness about the significant role of teachers in the development of societies across the globe.
In India, Teachers Day is observed annually on 5 September to commemorate the birth anniversary of Dr Sarvepalli Radhakrishnan.
According to unesco.org, "World Teachers’ Day is held annually on 5 October to celebrate all teachers around the globe. It commemorates the anniversary of the adoption of the 1966 ILO/UNESCO Recommendation concerning the Status of Teachers, which sets benchmarks regarding the rights and responsibilities of teachers, and standards for their initial preparation and further education, recruitment, employment, and teaching and learning conditions."
World Teachers’ Day 2023 Theme
The theme of World Teachers’ Day 2023 is "The teachers we need for the education we want: The global imperative to reverse the teacher shortage".
World Teachers’ Day 2023 History
The history of World Teachers' Day dates back to the year 1994. It was established by the United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organization (UNESCO). According to UNESCO, "World Teachers' Day is co-convened in partnership with the International Labour Organization (ILO), UNICEF, and Education International (EI). The Recommendation concerning the Status of Higher-Education Teaching Personnel was adopted in 1997 to complement the 1966 Recommendation by covering teaching personnel in higher education."
Significance of World Teachers’ Day 2023: Why To Celebrate the Day?
The significance of observing the World Teacher's Day is to celebrate how teachers are positively impacting the field of education. It also highlights the support required by educators to fully deploy their talent and vocation globally.
World Teachers’ Day is an opportunity for teachers, educational organizations, and policy makers to make a transformative and lasting impact on the lives of people.
This year, World Teachers' Day will be celebrated on Thursday, 5 October 2023 worldwide.
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)