Podcast | A Smile Can Set Everything Straight – So, 'Tabassum', Please!

Veteran actor Tabassum Govil passed away in Mumbai on 18 November at the age of 78. In this episode of Urdunama, we decided to pay tribute to the legend by celebrating what she will always be remembered for – "Tabassum," meaning smile.

Tune in as host Fabeha Syed reads Sahir Ludhianvi and Josh Malihabadi, among others, in this episode.