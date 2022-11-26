ADVERTISEMENT

Podcast | A Smile Can Set Everything Straight – So, 'Tabassum', Please!

In this episode of Urdunama, we remember the late actress Tabassum by celebrating her 'smile'.

Fabeha Syed
Published
Podcast
1 min read

Veteran actor Tabassum Govil passed away in Mumbai on 18 November at the age of 78. In this episode of Urdunama, we decided to pay tribute to the legend by celebrating what she will always be remembered for – "Tabassum," meaning smile.

Tune in as host Fabeha Syed reads Sahir Ludhianvi and Josh Malihabadi, among others, in this episode.

Bollywood tunes make compulsive hummers out of us. But wait, do you know the meaning of every word you hum? Especially the ones in Urdu? Urdunama, with Fabeha Syed, takes one word at a time and we slice and dice it for you. You can listen to more episodes of Urdunama and other podcasts here, or on your preferred podcast app.

