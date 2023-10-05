Happy World Teachers Day 2023 Wishes, Quotes, Messages, Greetings, and Images

World Teachers Day is celebrated every year on 5 October. The day is dedicated to create awareness about the significant role of teachers in the development of societies across the globe.
The theme of World Teachers’ Day 2023 is "The teachers we need for the education we want: The global imperative to reverse the teacher shortage".
The history of World Teachers' Day dates back to the year 1994. It was established by the United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organization (UNESCO).
According to UNESCO, "World Teachers Day commemorates the anniversary of the adoption of the 1966 ILO/UNESCO Recommendation concerning the Status of Teachers, which sets benchmarks regarding the rights and responsibilities of teachers, and standards for their initial preparation and further education, recruitment, employment, and teaching and learning conditions."
Let us check out the World Teachers' Day 2023 wishes, quotes, messages, greetings, and images below.
Happy World Teachers Day 2023 Wishes, Messages, and Greetings To Share With Your Teachers
Throughout history, teachers have raised scholars, philosophers, doctors, engineers, and people from all the professions. Hats off to all the wonderful educators and teachers. Happy World Teachers' Day.
Teachers are the wonderful blessings of God. We must respect and honour them always. Greetings of World Teachers' Day 2023.
Teachers are the role models for everyone. Let us follow their path and serve our nation gracefully. Happy World Teachers' Day 2023.
To the best teacher in the world, who has been my friend, mentor, and guide always. Happy World Teachers' Day 2023.
Teachers build the nation, without them, no one can prosper and be successful. Greetings on World Teachers' Day.
On this Teachers' Day, I want to convey this message to all the teachers that they are the best, and no one can do what they are capable of. Happy World Teachers' Day.
World Teachers Day 2023 Quotes To Appreciate Your Teachers
The duties of a teacher are neither few nor small, but they elevate the mind and give energy to the character. [Dorothea Dix].
A teacher's job is to take a bunch of live wires and see that they are well-grounded. [Darwin D. Martin].
Teaching is a calling too. And I’ve always thought that teachers in their way are holy - angels leading their flocks out of the darkness [Jeannette Walls].
If you have to put someone on a pedestal, put teachers. They are society's heroes. [Guy Kawasaki].
Better than a thousand days of diligent study is one day with a great teacher. [Japanese Proverb].
Your heart is slightly larger than the average human heart, but that's because you're a teacher. [Aaron Bacall].
Teachers can change lives with the right mix of chalk and challenges. [Joyce Meyer].
Happy World Teachers Day 2023 Images and Posters
