Happy World Teachers Day 2023 Wishes, Quotes, Messages, Greetings, and Images

World Teachers Day is celebrated every year on 5 October. The day is dedicated to create awareness about the significant role of teachers in the development of societies across the globe.

The theme of World Teachers’ Day 2023 is "The teachers we need for the education we want: The global imperative to reverse the teacher shortage".

The history of World Teachers' Day dates back to the year 1994. It was established by the United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organization (UNESCO).

According to UNESCO, "World Teachers Day commemorates the anniversary of the adoption of the 1966 ILO/UNESCO Recommendation concerning the Status of Teachers, which sets benchmarks regarding the rights and responsibilities of teachers, and standards for their initial preparation and further education, recruitment, employment, and teaching and learning conditions."

Let us check out the World Teachers' Day 2023 wishes, quotes, messages, greetings, and images below.