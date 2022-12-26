Udham Singh's 123rd Birth Anniversary: Quotes, Messages, Wishes, SMS, and Status
Udham Singh's 123rd Birth Anniversary: His birth anniversary is observed on 26 December every year.
Udham Singh is popularly known for assassinating Sir Michael O’Dwyer, who was the former Lieutenant Governor of Punjab in British India. Udham Singh assassinated him to avenge the Jallianwala Bagh massacre which took place in Amritsar in 1919. He was born on 26 December 1899. This year, in 2022, India will observe the 123rd birth anniversary of Udham Singh. He was also called Sher Singh by the people of India. Everybody is gearing up to celebrate his birth anniversary.
To celebrate Udham Singh's 123rd birth anniversary, it is important to remember a few of his famous quotes and teachings. It is important to note that Sher Singh is a well-known figure of Indian independence. The people of India look up to him and are proud of his bravery. People remember his sacrifices for the country, to date.
On Udham Singh's 123rd birth anniversary, here are a few inspirational quotes by him that you should remember and spread among others. You can share these famous quotes and messages with your friends and family on his birth anniversary.
Udham Singh 123rd Birth Anniversary: Quotes
"I Am Dying for My Country".
"What great honour could be bestowed on me than death for the sake of my motherland".
"I do not mind my sentence, ten, twenty, or fifty years or to be hanged. I have done my duty".
These are a few famous quotes by Udham Singh that you must spread on his birth anniversary. The people of India will never forget his sacrifices.
Udham Singh 123rd Birth Anniversary: Messages
Here are a few messages that you can share on Udham Singh's birth anniversary to make this day special:
The strength and courage of Udham Singh will inspire the generations to come. He will always live in our hearts for his sacrifices to free the country.
We will never forget Udham Singh's sacrifices for the freedom that we are enjoying today. We should all remember his teachings on his birth anniversary.
People of India should pay their humble tributes to Udham Singh on his birth anniversary. It is an important day for us and we should remember one of the most popular freedom fighters.
Udham Singh helped ignite the spark of patriotism among Indians. Let us all remember him on his birth anniversary.
