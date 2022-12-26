Udham Singh's 123rd Birth Anniversary: Quotes, Messages, Wishes, SMS, and Status

Udham Singh is popularly known for assassinating Sir Michael O’Dwyer, who was the former Lieutenant Governor of Punjab in British India. Udham Singh assassinated him to avenge the Jallianwala Bagh massacre which took place in Amritsar in 1919. He was born on 26 December 1899. This year, in 2022, India will observe the 123rd birth anniversary of Udham Singh. He was also called Sher Singh by the people of India. Everybody is gearing up to celebrate his birth anniversary.

To celebrate Udham Singh's 123rd birth anniversary, it is important to remember a few of his famous quotes and teachings. It is important to note that Sher Singh is a well-known figure of Indian independence. The people of India look up to him and are proud of his bravery. People remember his sacrifices for the country, to date.