Shaheed Udham Singh Martyrdom Day: 5 Unknown Facts on Ram Mohammad Singh Azad

Shaheed Udham Singh was one of the most prominent figures of the Indian Independence movement. He was a revolutionary. On 31 July 1940, Ram Mohammad Singh Azad was sent to the gallows at Pentonville Prison in the UK and was buried within the prison grounds

He was convicted for the assassination of Michael O'Dwyer, the former lieutenant governor of Punjab, who was born in Sunam, Punjab in British India on 26 December 1899.

It is believed that O'Dwyer was responsible for the brutal incident at the Jallianwala Bagh in 1919, where over 300 people were massacred by the troops under General Reginald Dyer.