Happy Boxing Day 2022 Quotes, Wishes, Message, Greetings and WhatsApp Status

Happy Boxing Day & Christmas 2022: Boxing Day is not something related to sports. It is a day celebrated after Christmas every year. As Christmas is celebrated on 25 December, therefore, today, 26 December 2022 is Boxing Day.

The concept of celebrating Boxing Day is very unique, interesting, and inspiring. On Boxing Day, rich people buy gifts, pack them in boxes and offer them to poor people.

Different countries celebrate Boxing Day, a day after Christmas, including United Kingdom, , Germany, Denmark, Norway and Scotland, Australia, Nigeria, Canada, and many other countries.

We have curated a list of Happy Boxing Day 2022 quotes, wishes, messages and greetings for you to share on this day.