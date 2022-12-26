Happy Boxing Day 2022 Quotes, Wishes, Message, Greetings and WhatsApp Status
Happy Boxing Day & Christmas 2022: Boxing Day is not something related to sports. It is a day celebrated after Christmas every year. As Christmas is celebrated on 25 December, therefore, today, 26 December 2022 is Boxing Day.
The concept of celebrating Boxing Day is very unique, interesting, and inspiring. On Boxing Day, rich people buy gifts, pack them in boxes and offer them to poor people.
Different countries celebrate Boxing Day, a day after Christmas, including United Kingdom, , Germany, Denmark, Norway and Scotland, Australia, Nigeria, Canada, and many other countries.
Boxing Day 2022: Inspirational Quotes
“It’s easier to take than to give. It’s nobler to give than to take. The thrill of taking lasts a day. The thrill of giving lasts a lifetime. [Joan Marques].
Be kind whenever possible. It is always possible.” [The 14th Dalai Lama].
Always give without remembering and always receive without forgetting. [Brian Tracy].
“We make a living by what we get. We make a life by what we give. [Winston Churchill].
“Giving does not only precede receiving; it is the reason for it. It is in giving that we receive. [Israelmore Ayivor].
“Sometimes those who give the most are the ones with the least to spare. [Mike Mclntyre].
“Remember that the happiest people are not those getting more, but those giving more. [H. Jackson Brown Jr.].
“Help others without any reason and give without the expectation of receiving anything in return. [Roy T. Bennett].
Boxing Day 2022 Wishes, Greetings, Messages for WhatsApp Status
Wishing you and your family a Happy Boxing Day. Given light, love, and hope on this day to everyone.
Help all your friends who are poor and needful and celebrate the day with them to make them feel special and loved. Happy Boxing Day 2022.
Shower abundant kindness, happiness, love and prosperity on this day. Happy Boxing Day 2022.
Remember God made you rich for a reason and that is to help poor and earn good deeds. Happy Boxing Day 2022.
When you are packing the boxes, remember you are packing the hopes, happiness, prayers, and good wishes. Happy Boxing Day!!!!
There is no love in this world bigger than the act of kindness. Even the small act of kindness has a great value, so let us share as much as kindness as we can and make this world a better place to live. Happy Boxing Day 2022 To All.
