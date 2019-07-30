Udham Singh – A Life Devoted to Avenging Jallianwala Bagh Massacre
(This story has been republished from The Quint’s archives on the birth anniversary of Udham Singh. It was originally published on 30 July 2019)
Scripting: Kabir Upmanyu
Illustrations: Kamran Akhter
By all accounts, Udham Singh comes across as one of the most dramatic personalities of the colonial period – he avenged the Jallianwala Bagh massacre after waiting for 21 long years, travelled the world using aliases, and even acted as an extra in two British films – Elephant Boy (1937) and The Four Feathers (1939).
Considering this, it is surprising that his presence in popular discourse has remained relatively limited. So on the occasion of his birth anniversary, here’s an attempt to piece together some vignettes from his intriguing and yet, in some ways, enigmatic life.
It seems that in the time just before he carried out O'Dwyer's assassination in London on 13 March 1940, Udham Singh had changed his appearance to one which made him blend better in British society.
Journalist-author Anita Anand's The Patient Assassin gives vital insights into how the Punjabi revolutionary went about assassinating one of the most important officials of the Raj.
Also Read : Graphic Novel | Bhagat Singh: From Man to Martyr
(The Quint is now available on Telegram. For handpicked stories every day, subscribe to us on Telegram)