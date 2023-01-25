Republic Day 2023: Why Is the Parade Important? Know Facts and Details Here
Republic Day is observed on 26 January every year. People of the country are gearing up to celebrate Republic Day 2023 on Thursday, 26 January. It is important to note that India will observe its 74th Republic Day this year. The Republic Day parade is one of the most important events that everyone looks forward to. The parade portrays the rich culture and heritage of our country, hence, people eagerly wait to watch it from wherever they can.
The President of India addresses the nation on this day. Apart from showing the country's rich heritage, the Republic Day parade also flaunts the military prowess of India. It is important to note that on 26 January 1950, the Consitution of India was implemented in the nation. This is the reason why we celebrate Republic Day on this day.
Every Indian feels proud when the National Flag is unfurled on Republic Day. According to the details, approximately two lakh people come to watch the grand parade on 26 January.
It is important to note that the Republic Day parade takes place at Rajpath, New Delhi. The National flag is hoisted by the President of India at India Gate. Several important dignitaries grace the occasion with their presence on this day.
People of the country are getting ready to watch the Republic Day 2023 parade. One should know that the grand parade is not a waste of the country's resources. It makes every citizen proud to showcase their rich heritage and culture.
Republic Day 2023 Parade: Important Facts
Here are a few points that can help you to understand why the Republic Day parade is extremely important for our country:
The parade helps to promote and talk about India's diverse culture.
The Republic Day parade reminds us of the brave martyrs who laid their lives to free our country.
The parade teaches children and adults to show courage in the face of adversity by narrating the lives of our brave martyrs.
During the Republic Day parade, bravery awards are given to military persons to honour their courage and hard work.
These are just a few facts about the parade that prove its importance. To know more, you should watch the Republic Day 2023 parade on 26 January.
