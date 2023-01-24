Happy Republic Day 2023: Easy Steps To Download & Share WhatsApp Stickers

India will celebrate its 74th Republic Day on 26 January 2023. The day is important for all Indians because it not only marks the adoption of the Indian Constitution but also the set up of fundamental rights and duties.

Like every year, people are excited to send warm wishes and greetings to their loved ones through social media platforms including WhatsApp, Facebook, Instagram, and others.

The meta owned messaging and calling platform 'WhatsApp' never fails to grab the attention of its users through its amazing updates and features. On the occasion of Republic Day, WhatsApp has introduced 'WhatsApp stickers' for people to share with their friends and family and wish them in a unique way.