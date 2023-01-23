Republic Day 2023 Parade: Tickets, Timing, Chief Guest & Other Important Details

India will celebrate its 74th Republic Day on 26 January 2023. Like every year, the Delhi police, Indian armed forces, and others will participate in the Republic Day parade on the Kartavya Path in New Delhi.

Republic Day is one of the most important national holidays in India. The day is observed with great enthusiasm and grandeur. A grand parade is one of the most important parts of the Republic Day celebrations, in which participants will showcase the rich tradition, cultural heritage, and country's progress and achievements.

This year, the theme of Republic Day 2023 is "Jan Bhagidari (participation of the common people)".