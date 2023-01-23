Republic Day 2023 Parade: Tickets, Timing, Chief Guest & Other Important Details
Republic Day 2023 Parade and Tickets: Follow the steps below to book the tickets online.
India will celebrate its 74th Republic Day on 26 January 2023. Like every year, the Delhi police, Indian armed forces, and others will participate in the Republic Day parade on the Kartavya Path in New Delhi.
Republic Day is one of the most important national holidays in India. The day is observed with great enthusiasm and grandeur. A grand parade is one of the most important parts of the Republic Day celebrations, in which participants will showcase the rich tradition, cultural heritage, and country's progress and achievements.
This year, the theme of Republic Day 2023 is "Jan Bhagidari (participation of the common people)".
Republic Day 2023: Chief Guest
This year the chief guest of the Republic Day 2023 is Abdel Fattah Al Sisi, the President of Egypt. Besides, a 120-member Egyptian contingent will participate in the Republic Day march parade.
Steps To Book Republic Day 2023 Parade Tickets Online
The Republic Day 2023 celebrations will officially start from today, 23 January and end on 30 January 2023. Every year, people of India are excited to participate in the Republic Day celebrations. To witness the grand Republic day parade, people need to buy tickets.
This year, the government of India has set up an online portal, aamantran.mod.gov.in for people to book the Republic Day tickets online.
Following are the steps to book the Republic Day tickets 2023.
Visit the official website, aamantran.mod.gov.in.
Register yourself by submitting personal details like name, father/husband's name, DOB, mobile number, and permanent address.
Go to the login page.
Enter your registered mobile number.
Verify the captcha.
Click on the 'Request OTP'.
Enter the OTP that you will get on your mobile number via a text message.
Select the Republic Day event that you want to attend.
Enter all the required details of attendees.
Upload a valid identification card.
Complete the payment and buy the tickets.
Republic Day 2023 Ticket Booking: Important Details
Following are some of the important details about the Republic Day 2023 Parade and tickets that people must know.
One registered mobile number can be used to book 10 tickets only.
Each Republic Day ticket will have a QR code that will be scanned by the security personals at the Republic Day Parade location.
The price of Republic Day tickets is Rs 20, 100, and 500 depending on the type of event you want to attend.
Besides the online portal, the Republic Day tickets can be purchased offline from Sena Bhawan Gate No 2, Shashtri Bhawan Gate No 3, Main Gate Jantar Mantar, and Gate No 1 Pragati Maidan.
The Republic Day tickets will be available from morning 9 am to 12:30 pm and afternoon 2 pm to 4:30 pm.
