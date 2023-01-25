Republic Day 2023 Traffic Advisory: Avoid Heavy Traffic by Taking These Routes

Delhi Traffic Police has issued a traffic advisory for people on the occasion of Republic Day to avoid public inconvenience and ensure smooth vehicular movement. Besides, people have been advised to report to the nearest police station immediately if they come across any suspicious object.

India will witness 74th Republic Day on Thursday, 26 January 2023. The Republic Day Parade will commence at 10:30 am from Vijay Chowk and march towards the Red Fort. Also, a Republic Day function will be held at India gate at 9:30 am.

According an official statement by Delhi Police, "There would be elaborate traffic arrangements and restrictions in place for smooth conduct of the Parade along the route."