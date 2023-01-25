Republic Day 2023 Traffic Advisory: Avoid Heavy Traffic by Taking These Routes
Read the below traffic advisory carefully issued by the Delhi Traffic Police on the occasion of Republic Day.
Delhi Traffic Police has issued a traffic advisory for people on the occasion of Republic Day to avoid public inconvenience and ensure smooth vehicular movement. Besides, people have been advised to report to the nearest police station immediately if they come across any suspicious object.
India will witness 74th Republic Day on Thursday, 26 January 2023. The Republic Day Parade will commence at 10:30 am from Vijay Chowk and march towards the Red Fort. Also, a Republic Day function will be held at India gate at 9:30 am.
According an official statement by Delhi Police, "There would be elaborate traffic arrangements and restrictions in place for smooth conduct of the Parade along the route."
Delhi Traffic Police Advisory on 74th Republic Day 2023 - Guidelines
Following are some of the guidelines mentioned in the Delhi Traffic Police Advisory for Republic Day 2023.
From Wednesday, 25 January, 6 pm there will be no public vehicular movement on Kartavya Path from Vijay Chowk to India Gate till the end of the parade.
No cross traffic will be allowed on the Kartavya Path including Rafi Marg, Janpath, Man Singh Road on 25 January from 10 pm onwards till the completion of the Republic Day parade.
On Thursday, 26 January 2023, the C Hexagon India Gate will be restricted for the vehicular movement from 9:15 am till the parade crosses the Tilak Marg.
On Republic Day, there will be no traffic allowed on the Tilak Marg, BSZ Marg and Subhash Marg from 10:30 am. Cross traffic may be allowed depending upon the parade.
Republic Day 2023: List of Routes To Follow by Public To Avoid Heavy Traffic
People must consider following the below mentioned roads on 26 January 2023 to avoid heavy traffic. The city bus services on these roads have been restricted.
Hanuman Mandir (Yamuna Bazar).
Pragati Maidan (Bhairon Road).
ISBT Kashmiri Gate.
Park Street/Udyan Marg, R/A Kamla Marg.
Aram Bagh road (Pahar Ganj).
Mori Gate.
ISBT Sarai Kale Khan.
Delhi Sachivalaya (IG Stadium).
Tis Hazari Court.
The National Capital Territory (NCT) jurisdiction has strictly prohibited the flying of the sub-conventional aerial platforms. General public and motorists have been advised to follow the traffic rules diligently.
The Delhi Traffic Police Advisory stated, "People are requested to plan their journey in advance and keep sufficient time in hand to avoid inconvenience."
