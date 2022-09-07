Onam 2022: Date, Thiruvonam Date and Puja Time; Everything You Need To Know

Onam, one of the most popular festivals in Kerala, is celebrated by Malayalis across the globe with lots of food, grandeur, and happiness. Onam 2022 festival, which is celebrated in Kerala for ten days, officially began on 30 August with Atham and it is set to end with Thiruvonam on 8 September. It is is observed to celebrate the legendary King Mahabali's return home. There are a lot of tales associated with the festival that make it grand and a favourite among Malayalis.

Onam is observed in the month of Chingam. It celebrates the appearance of the Vamana avatar of Vishnu along with the homecoming of the legendary King Mahabali. Onam 2022 has already started on 30 August and now the festival is nearing its end.