Shashi Tharoor’s Onam Pictures Are Now a Viral Meme. Check Them Out Here
Shashi Tharoor's Onam pictures have stirred a new meme fest-- he picked his favourite ones too!
When Shashi Tharoor shared a picture of him breaking a ritual coconut on Onam, he had no idea the picture would become a viral meme. A lot of netizens photoshopped this picture of him and it has now become a raging trend online to put the politician in different scenarios with that picture.
Here is the original photo:
Ever since he has uploaded the pictures, users have become very creative. Here are the results:
The memes went so viral that Tharoor noticed them too. Not just that, he picked his favourites as well!
Which one is your favourite?
