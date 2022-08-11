Happy Varalakshmi Vratham 2022: Date, Vidhi, Puja Timings, Samagri, and Rituals

Varalakshmi Vratham 2022 will be observed on Friday, 12 August 2022 by the devotees. Every year, Varalakshmi Vratham is celebrated on Friday which comes before the full moon date, during Shravan month. The festival is celebrated as it helps to remove poverty and people pray for their good fortune. During Varalakshmi Vrat, married women pray to Goddess Lakshmi for prosperity by observing fast throughout the day. They also pray for the well-being of their husband, children, and family members.

Varalakshmi Vratham 2022 will be mainly observed in South India on 12 August 2022. The festival is celebrated grandly in Tamil Nadu, Karnataka, Andhra Pradesh, Uttar Pradesh, and Maharashtra. People observe this festival to seek the blessings of Ashta Lakshmi. It is believed that Varalakshmi Vratham helps to remove all money-related obstacles in life and brings prosperity.