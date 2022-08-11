Happy Varalakshmi Vratham 2022: Date, Vidhi, Puja Timings, Samagri, and Rituals
Varalakshmi Vratham 2022: The festival will be observed on Friday, 12 August 2022 by the devotees for prosperity.
Varalakshmi Vratham 2022 will be observed on Friday, 12 August 2022 by the devotees. Every year, Varalakshmi Vratham is celebrated on Friday which comes before the full moon date, during Shravan month. The festival is celebrated as it helps to remove poverty and people pray for their good fortune. During Varalakshmi Vrat, married women pray to Goddess Lakshmi for prosperity by observing fast throughout the day. They also pray for the well-being of their husband, children, and family members.
Varalakshmi Vratham 2022 will be mainly observed in South India on 12 August 2022. The festival is celebrated grandly in Tamil Nadu, Karnataka, Andhra Pradesh, Uttar Pradesh, and Maharashtra. People observe this festival to seek the blessings of Ashta Lakshmi. It is believed that Varalakshmi Vratham helps to remove all money-related obstacles in life and brings prosperity.
Varalakshmi Vratham is celebrated on the last Friday of Shravan month and the festival is considered extremely auspicious among the devotees. It is important to note that the fast is mainly observed by married men and women.
Here are all the details on the Varalakshmi Vratham 2022 puja vidhi, date, time, rituals, etc, that the devotees should know before celebrating the festival on Friday.
Happy Varalakshmi Vratham 2022: Puja Time
Let's take a look at the Varalakshmi Vratham 2022 puja time that everyone must remember:
Simha Lagna Puja Time: 6:14 am to 8:32 am.
Vrishchika Lagna Puja Time: 1:07 pm to 3:26 pm.
Kumbha Lagna Puja Time: 7:12 pm to 8:40 pm.
Vrishabha Lagna Puja Time: 11:40 pm to 1:35 am (13 August 2022).
These are the puja timings for this year that the devotees must follow while observing Varalakshmi Vrat.
Happy Varalakshmi Vratham 2022: Puja Rituals
Here are the Varalakshmi Vratham 2022 puja rituals that the devotees will follow on this day:
Take a bath in the morning and wear white clothes after praying to Goddess Lakshmi.
Make a beautiful Rangoli at the place where you will worship, with chalk.
Purify the worship place with Gangajal and take a vow before starting the fast.
Decorate the idol of Ma Lakshmi with clothes, kumkum, and jewellery.
Place the idol of Goddess Lakshmi in a way that your face should be towards the east while praying.
Put some rice at the worship place.
After completing all the important steps before worshipping Ma Lakshmi, start chanting the Devi Lakshmi Mantra.
Read the story of Varalakshmi Vrat.
Distribute the sweets after offering them to the goddess.
