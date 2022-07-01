Happy Jagannath Rath Yatra 2022: Wishes, Images, Greetings and WhatsApp Status

Jagannath Rath Yatra is organized from the famous Jagannath Temple in Puri, Odisha. This event is organized every year at a grand level. On this special occasion, large numbers of devotees come together for the Rath yatra and seek the blessings of Lord Jagannath, the incarnation of God Vishnu.

Jagannath's elder brother Bal Bhadra (Balarama), and sister Subhadra are also worshiped on the auspicious occasion. Three big wooden chariots are pulled by the people in this yatra through the streets of Puri and the journey comes to an end in the Gundicha temple.

This festive event holds great significance for Hindus and people extend greetings to their loved ones on Jagganath Yatra.