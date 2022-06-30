Jagannath Puri Rath Yatra 2022: Date, History, Significance, and More

The Puri Rath Yatra festival is an annual celebration held in Puri, a state of Odisha. The Rath Yatra is associated with Lord Jagannath, the Lord of Universe.

It is believed that the festival started when the sister of Lord Jagannath (Subhadra) expressed her desire to visit Puri (Odisha's State). In order to fulfil Subhadra's wish, Lord Jagannath along with Lord Balabhadra and Subhadra left for Puri in a chariot. Since then the Jagannath festival is being observed every year as per the Hindu calendar.

On the Jagganath festival, Lord Jagannath, Lord Balabhadra, and Goddess Subhadra leave in their chariot and to pay a visit to Gundicha Temple. They stay in the Gundicha Temple for a period of 8 days.

After the eighth day, the deities (Lord Jagannath, Lord Balabhadra, and Goddess Subhadra) leave from the Gundicha Temple and this period is called Bahuda Yatra.