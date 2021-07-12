In Photos: Puri Rath Yatra Begins Sans Adherence to COVID Norms

The 144th annual Rath Yatra began on Monday, 12 July, in Puri, Odisha. Like last year, this time too, devotees were not allowed at the yatra, in view of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The Odisha government on Thursday, 10 June, announced that devotees will be restricted from participating in the Rath Yatra, which will only be held in Puri with strict enforcement of COVID-19 protocols.