Happy International Joke Day 2022: Funny Memes, Quotes, and Greetings and Status
International Joke Day 2022 will be celebrated on Friday, 1 July 2022.
International Joke Day is celebrated every year at the start of July. It is one of the best ways to promote humour and laughter. What could be the best way to get rid of our anxieties, stress, and unnecessary tension than to celebrate a day full of laughter and entertainment.
International Joke Day is the best occasion to bring smiles and happiness on the faces of your loved ones. It is rightly said that laughter is the best therapy. It does not only make you happy but also improves your health. It costs nothing to smile, so why stay serious this International Joke Day. Celebrate this International Joke Day 2022 with full enthusiasm, take some time and share the laughter with the people you care.
International Joke Day 2022: Date
Every year, International Joke Day is celebrated on 1 July. This year, International Joke Day will be celebrated on Friday, 1 July 2022. This International Joke Day, pledge to make your friends, family, colleagues, and neighbours happy with your side-splitting jokes.
International Joke Day 2022: History and Significance
If speculations are to be believed, International Joke Day was initiated in the United States back in the mid-90s. Several reports credit an American-based author named Wayne Reinagel for starting the Joke Day in the year 1994. It is said that Wayne Reinagel created Joke Day in order to promote his book.
International Joke Day is an opportunity to lay away our worries and spend some time laughing, smiling, and being happy for the blessed life that we have.
International Joke Day 2022: Memes, Jokes, Quotes, and WhatsApp Status
You can also celebrate and be part of International Joke Day 2022 by sharing our best collection of International Joke Day 2022 memes, quotes, wishes, and greetings. Share some International Joke Day quotes on social media platforms as #International Joke Day 2022, #International Joke Day, #International Joke Day memes, and so on. You can also share the International Joke Day 2022 quotes, wishes, and greetings as a WhatsApp status update. Here's our collection of International Joke Day quotes, wishes, and greetings.
“I love people who make me laugh. I honestly think it's the thing I like most, to laugh. It cures a multitude of ills. It's probably the most important thing in a person.” – Audrey Hepburn
“There is nothing in the world so irresistibly contagious as laughter and good humour.” – Charles Dickens
“If we couldn't laugh we would all go insane.” – Robert Frost
“I don't trust anyone who doesn't laugh.” – Maya Angelou
“All genius men are blessed with a hint of foolishness in them.”
'On the occasion of International Joke Day, I am sending you warm wishes to always wear that smile and keep that laugh going!!!'
“The healthy way to live a life is with a smile….. Wishing you a year full of smiles on International Joke Day.”
“No matter what the atmosphere, but without the best jokes, nothing is fun.”
“I don’t make jokes. I just watch the government and report the facts.”
“No one can do better than a joke to make a sad person laugh, Happy International Joke.”
“Joke and laughter is something you can share without any cost. So laugh and make others laugh should me our motto on this day.”
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)
or more
PREMIUM
Subscribe To Our Daily Newsletter And Get News Delivered Straight To Your Inbox.