On International Heritage Breeds Day, farmers and ranchers are encouraged to offer farm tours, workshops, and lectures to visitors. This is a great opportunity to raise awareness about the conservation of rare breeds and promote their importance in sustainable agriculture practices.

Organizations involved in the conservation of rare breeds can also participate in social media activism to raise awareness about the issue. By working together, individuals and organizations can make a difference in the lives of rare breeds and ensure that future generations will be able to enjoy this valuable biodiversity.

Another way to help is by going to a petting zoo. This is a great way to indoctrinate children about the importance of animals and the environment. Tours of duty can help to learn about the different breeds of animals and how they are cared for.

Finally, it is essential to spread the word about the importance of preserving genetic diversity. This can be done by talking to friends and family, posting on social media, and writing to local government officials.