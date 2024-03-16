Explained: Why Centre Has Put a Ban on Sale, Import of 23 'Ferocious' Dog Breeds

In a bid to address the instances of attacks by dogs, the Central government on Tuesday, 12 March, sought a ban on the sale and import of certain dog breeds.

In a directive issued to states and Union Territories, the Department of Animal Husbandry and Dairying has barred people from keeping as many as 23 breeds of dogs as pets.

In a post on X, the department said the decision was taken over "concerns about public safety" – adding that breeds such as Rottweilers, Pit bulls and American Bulldogs were "under review".