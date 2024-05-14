World Telecommunication and Information Society Day 2024: Date, Theme & More

World Telecommunication and Information Society Day (WTISD) is observed on 17 May every year. The day is dedicated to mark the foundation of the International Telecommunication Union (ITU), which happened on 17 May 1969. WTISD 2024 will highlight the unprecedented digital challenges that the world has faced from the coronavirus pandemic to the ongoing climate crisis. The day offers a reminder of the need for governments and businesses to take urgent action to address these pressing digital threats and to ensure that everyone has access to the essential digital services needed to participate fully in society.

Digital technologies can play a crucial role in bridging the digital divide and promoting inclusive growth. By investing in digital infrastructure, improving access to digital skills, and promoting digital literacy, it is possible to empower people to excel in the digital world. World Telecommunication and Information Society Day provides an opportunity to renew commitment to the digital inclusion agenda and to promote sustainable development through digital technologies.