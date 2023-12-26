COP28: Bringing Sustainable Agriculture to the Forefront

Our global food systems — including production, land use, energy use, transport, storage, retail, consumption, and disposal of food — account for about 31 percent of human-made greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions according to the United Nations Food and Agriculture Organisation (FAO) and account for at least 15 percent of fossil fuels burned annually. The biggest contributors are industrialised farming practices and the associated land use — particularly related to livestock — and synthetic fertiliser use.

Unsustainable agricultural practices including crop and livestock practices with their emissions and land use lead to degradation of organic soil making the sector one of the big contributors to global GHG emissions. According to the (Food and Agriculture Organisation) FAO, in 2018, world total agriculture and related land use emissions reached 9.3 billion tonnes of carbon dioxide equivalent, accounting for 17 percent of global GHG emissions from all sectors.

Furthermore, current agricultural practices are also depleting other critical natural resources like water. In a study published in 2017, FAO estimated that agriculture accounted for 70 percent of global freshwater withdrawals.