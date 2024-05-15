International Day of Living Together in Peace 2024: Date, History & Significance

The International Day of Living Together in Peace is observed on 16 May every year. The United Nations General Assembly established this day to support the international community’s efforts to promote peace, unity, and solidarity. The declaration was founded on the premise that peace is not only the absence of conflict, but also a positive and dynamic process that requires an active and participatory role. It encourages dialogue and mutual understanding as means of resolving conflicts.
The International Day of Living Together in Peace aims to highlight the importance of living and acting together in order to establish a sustainable world of peace, solidarity, and harmony. It also emphasizes the need for countries to work together to promote reconciliation and sustainable development through acts of service, forgiveness, and compassion among individuals.
International Day of Living Together in Peace 2024 Date
This year, the International Day of Living Together in Peace will be celebrated on Thursday, 16 May 2024.
International Day of Living Together in Peace 2024 Theme
The theme of International Day of Living Together in Peace 2024 is not known yet.
History of International Day of Living Together in Peace
According to un.org, In 1997, "the General-Assembly proclaimed by its resolution 52/15 the year 2000 as the International Year for a Culture of Peace. In 1998, it proclaimed the period 2001-2010 as the International Decade for a Culture of Peace and Non-Violence for Children of the World. In 1999, The General-Assembly adopted, by resolution 53/243, the Declaration and Programme of Action on a Culture of Peace, which serves as the universal mandate for the international community, particularly the United Nations system, to promote a culture of peace and non-violence that benefits all of humanity, including future generations."
The United Nations was founded after the Second World War with an aim to protect the upcoming generations from the devastating effects of the war. It has achieved remarkable success in promoting international cooperation and cooperation in addressing a wide range of global challenges. The organization has played a leading role in the prevention and resolution of conflicts, the promotion of peace and security, and the protection and promotion of human rights.
16 May was officially declared as the 'International Day of Living Together in Peace' by the UN General-Assembly, in its resolution 72/130. The importance of the day is to encourage international communities to promote and foster a culture of peace, tolerance, inclusion, understanding and solidarity.
Significance of International Day of Living Together in Peace
The significance of International Day of Living Together in Peace is a unite people and communities to come forward and demonstrate their support for a more just and peaceful world. It is an opportunity to reflect on the importance of dialogue, forgiveness, and compassion, and to promote a more inclusive and sustainable society.
According to un.org, "The declaration for the International Day of Living Together in Peace strives to eliminate all forms of discrimination and intolerance, including those based on race, color, sex, language, religion, political or other opinion, national, ethnic or social origin, property, disability, birth or other status."
International Day of Living Together in Peace Quotes
Peace cannot be kept by force; it can only be achieved by understanding.
[Albert Einstein].
"Peace is not absence of conflict, it is the ability to handle conflict by peaceful means. [Ronald Reagan].
I prefer peace. But if trouble must come, let it come in my time, so that my children can live in peace. [Thomas Paine].
Peace demands the most heroic labor and the most difficult sacrifice. It demands greater heroism than war. It demands greater fidelity to the truth and a much more perfect purity of conscience. [Thomas Merton].
You will find peace not by trying to escape your problems, but by confronting them courageously. You will find peace not in denial, but in victory. [J. Donald Walters].
It isn't enough to talk about peace. One must believe in it. And it isn't enough to believe in it. One must work at it. [Eleanor Roosevelt].
Peace is its own reward." [Mahatma Gandhi].
We look forward to the time when the power to love will replace the love of power. Then will our world know the blessings of peace."
[William Ellery Channing].
It is not enough to win a war; it is more important to organize the peace. [Aristotle].
World peace must develop from inner peace. Peace is not just mere absence of violence. Peace is, I think, the manifestation of human compassion. [Dalai Lama XIV].
International Day of Living Together in Peace Activities
You can celebrate the International Day of Living Together in Peace by participating in following activities.
Online Campaigns: Participate in different peace related online campaigns. This will create a general awareness among you, and will encourage you to have peaceful dialogues whenever required.
Letters of Peace: Write letter of peace with a strong message. Distribute them in communities to create awareness among people, and motivate them to follow peaceful lifestyle.
Charity: Participate in different acts of kindness like charity, community services, volunteer in peace organizations, and more.
Sports Day for Peace: Participate in the sports day of peace. What could be better than sports activities and peaceful messages at the same time.
Peace Concerts: Look for peace concerts in your city and consider participating. This way you can do your bit in the development of peaceful world.
Peace Themed Movie Night: Host or participate in a peace themed movie night. This way you can have a healthy peaceful conversations with your friends, colleagues, and family members.
