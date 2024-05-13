International Family Day 2024: Date, Theme, History, Significance & Activities

International Family Day 2024: The International Day of Families is observed on 15 May every year. The United Nations established this day to raise awareness about the significance of families and the challenges they confront. The day also celebrates the diversity of families and promotes inclusivity.

This year, the International Year of the Family will be celebrating its 30th anniversary. The day will be marked by various events and activities that aim to raise awareness about the challenges facing families around the world. Let's know about the theme, history, signficance, and activities for International Family Day 2024.