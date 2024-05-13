International Day of Light 2024: Date, History, Significance, & How To Celebrate

International Day of Light 2024: International Day of Light is celebrated every year on 16 May. The day is dedicated to recognizing the contributions of light and light-based technologies in various fields and areas, including arts and culture, education, medicine, communications, science, and sustainable development.

Everyone should celebrate the day this year. The day is observed by the United Nations every year. It is also administered by UNESCO’s International Basic Science Programme (I.B.S.P.).