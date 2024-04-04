International Day of Conscience 2024: Date, Theme, History & Significance

Each year on 5 April, the International Day of Conscience is celebrated. The United Nations established this day to draw attention to the importance of self-examination and acting morally. The day also offers an opportunity to reflect on the progress made in promoting peace and social justice and to identify areas where more work needs to be done.

This year, the International Day of Conscience is marked with the theme “Promoting the Culture of Peace with Love and Conscience.” Let's know more about the history and significance of the day.