International Children’s Book Day 2024: Date, Theme, History, and Significance

International Children’s Book Day (ICBD) is celebrated every year on 2 April to recognize the birthday of Danish author Hans Christian Anderson. The day of commemoration is also dedicated to promoting children’s love of reading with the help of books. Each year, a different section of the International Bureau of Children’s Books (IBBY) serves as the international sponsor of ICBD. The IBBY chooses a theme and invites a prominent author from the host country to write a message to children worldwide. This message is then accompanied by a well-known illustrator who designs a poster. The materials created by the IBBY are used in various ways to promote books and reading.

Many IBBY Sections use the media to promote ICBD and organize activities in schools and public libraries. It’s not uncommon for ICBD to be linked to celebrations involving children’s books and other special events. These activities may include encounters with authors and illustrators, writing competitions, or announcements of book awards.