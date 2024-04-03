World Rat Day 2024: Date, Theme, History, Significance, and Other Details

World Rat Day is celebrated every year on 4 April. This day is dedicated to the pet rat and its importance in our lives. The day is observed to educate people about the wonderful companionship and care that pet rats can provide to human beings.

Rats have been a part of our lives for centuries. They have helped us provide companionship, food, and shelter. Despite the negative perceptions of rats, they are said to be loyal, intelligent, and very endearing. Once you get to know the importance of rats, you will start to see their finer qualities. World Rat Day aims to dispel the stigma surrounding rats and celebrate them instead. It is also a fantastic opportunity to give our pet rats a special treat and a chance to take some cute photographs of them.