International Mine Awareness Day 2024: Date, Theme, History & Significance

The history of International Mine Awareness Day can be traced back to 1980 when the International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC) first proposed the idea of a day to raise awareness about the dangers of landmines. In 2005, the United Nations General Assembly officially designated 4 April as the International Day for Mine Awareness and Assistance in Mine Action.

The ICRC had been working to raise awareness of the dangers of landmines since the late 1970s, and it believed that a dedicated day would help to bring the issue to the attention of the international community. The ICRC's proposal was endorsed by the United Nations General Assembly in 1982, and the first International Mine Awareness Day was held on 4 April 1983. Since then, International Mine Awareness Day has been commemorated around the world with a variety of events and activities. These events aim to raise awareness of the dangers of landmines and other explosive remnants of war, and to promote the protection of civilians from these weapons.