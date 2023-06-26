International Day Against Drug Abuse & Illicit Trafficking: Theme & History

The International Day Against Drug Abuse and Illicit Trafficking or World Drug Day is observed every year on 26 June to raise awareness among people about the illegal use of drugs, trafficking, and the associated problems.
This day is recognised to highlight the health challenges related to drug abuse and trafficking and encourage combating measures like prevention, education, treatment, and rehabilitation.
Understanding the underlying causes of drug usage and promoting evidence-based approaches to drug prevention and treatment are two of the main objectives of celebrating this day.
What Is the Theme of International Day Against Drug Abuse and Illicit Trafficking 2023?
The theme of International Day Against Drug Abuse and Illicit Trafficking 2023 is "People first: stop stigma and discrimination, strengthen prevention."
According to the United Nations, "This year's International Day Against Drug Abuse and Illicit Trafficking focuses on the need to put people first by ending stigma and discrimination and strengthening prevention. This means stressing rehabilitation, rather than punishment and incarceration for minor drug offences."
History of International Day Against Drug Abuse and Illicit Trafficking 2023
As per United Nations, "Through Resolution 42/112 of 7 December 1987, the General Assembly decided to observe 26 June as the International Day against Drug Abuse and Illicit Trafficking as an expression of its determination to strengthen action and cooperation to achieve the goal of an international society free of drug abuse."
This day is observed by individuals, communities, and various organisations globally and aims to bring attention to the serious issue that illegal drugs pose to society.
Significance of International Day Against Drug Abuse and Illicit Trafficking 2023
The International Day Against Drug Addiction and Illicit Trafficking is important in promoting global collaboration and promoting communication between nations, groups, and people to create a world free from drug addiction and illicit drug trafficking.
On this day, governments, non-governmental organisations, and several other communities engage in activities and events aimed at increasing awareness, educating the public about the dangers and repercussions of drug abuse, promoting healthy, drug-free lifestyles, and advocating for effective drug laws and programmes.
