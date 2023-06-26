International Day Against Drug Abuse & Illicit Trafficking: Theme & History

The International Day Against Drug Abuse and Illicit Trafficking or World Drug Day is observed every year on 26 June to raise awareness among people about the illegal use of drugs, trafficking, and the associated problems.

This day is recognised to highlight the health challenges related to drug abuse and trafficking and encourage combating measures like prevention, education, treatment, and rehabilitation.

Understanding the underlying causes of drug usage and promoting evidence-based approaches to drug prevention and treatment are two of the main objectives of celebrating this day.