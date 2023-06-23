International Widows Day 2023 Theme: History, Significance, and Unknown Facts

International Widows Day (IWD) is observed annually on 23 June. The day is recognised to create awareness among people about the difficulties and challenges faced by widows worldwide.

International Widows Day was established by the United Nations in 2010 to highlight the social, economic, health and other problems endured by widows in the societies.

Widows face a plethora of problems in the society including social exclusion, gender discrimination, economic crisis, and many more. The purpose of celebrating the Widows Day on an International level is to educate people and promote an empathetic attitude towards the widows.