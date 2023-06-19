International Yoga Day 2023: Date, Theme, History and Significance

International yoga day is a special day to remind all of us to look after ourselves in simple ways like practicing yoga and staying active. International yoga day was established in the year 2015 and since then there has been no looking back.
Since 2015, International yoga day is celebrated every year on 21 June that aims to to promote awareness of the benefits of the ancient practice known as yoga. This year we will be celebrating the 9th edition of the International Day of Yoga, and Prime Minister Narendra Modi will lead a yoga session at the UN Headquarters for the first time on 21 June 2023.
Let's get to know more about the history, theme, significance of International Yoga Day 2023.
International Yoga Day 2023: Theme
The theme for International Day of Yoga 2023 is "Yoga for Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam," which beautifully encapsulates our collective aspiration for "One Earth, One Family, One Future."
International Yoga Day 2023: History
It was in 2014 when Prime Minister Narendra Modi proposed the idea of a dedicated yoga day during his address to the 69th session of the UN General Assembly on 11 December 2014 and he was supported unanimously by all the 193 UN member states who agreed to observe the International Day of Yoga on June 21. The inaugural celebration took place on June 21, 2015.
International Yoga Day 2023: Significance
The primary objective of the International Day of Yoga is to raise awareness about yoga as a holistic practice for mental and physical well-being.
It helps people understand the importance of psychological and physical wellness in today's world.
This day also promotes of meditation as a regular practice for mental clarity and self-awareness, essential for thriving in a stress-free environment.
It also helps people understand the benefits of yoga on physical health and how it reduces the risk of certain diseases drastically.
