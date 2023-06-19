International Yoga Day 2023: Date, Theme, History and Significance

International yoga day is a special day to remind all of us to look after ourselves in simple ways like practicing yoga and staying active. International yoga day was established in the year 2015 and since then there has been no looking back.

Since 2015, International yoga day is celebrated every year on 21 June that aims to to promote awareness of the benefits of the ancient practice known as yoga. This year we will be celebrating the 9th edition of the International Day of Yoga, and Prime Minister Narendra Modi will lead a yoga session at the UN Headquarters for the first time on 21 June 2023.



Let's get to know more about the history, theme, significance of International Yoga Day 2023.